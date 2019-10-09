LONDON - The all-female W Series is discussing a move outside Europe, and a potential North American double-header supporting Formula One races in the United States and Mexico, as part of an expanded second season.
Former F1 race winner David Coulthard, who heads the advisory board for the series and is a long-time friend of chairman and major shareholder Sean Wadsworth, said talks with Formula One were ongoing.
"Along with the great support we've had from the (governing) FIA, Formula One are keen for us to be operating on their platform as well," the Scot told a diversity forum at the Leaders Week London sports business event.
"We have to take it step by step of course because of the financial constraints, but we very much hope to be able to announce that we'll be at some grands prix in the near future," he added.
The W Series, which uses identical 1.8 litre Formula Three cars, aims to help female racers climb the male-dominated motorsport ladder towards Formula One, which last saw a woman start a race in 1976.