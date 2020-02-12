Reggio Emilia, Italy - Ferrari showed off its 2020 Formula One car with a theatrical show of pride and passion on Tuesday, assuring success-starved fans that it was also very different under the skin to last year's model.
The SF1000, marking the Italian team's 1000th race that comes up this year, is the car Ferrari hopes can end six years of Mercedes domination and dash Lewis Hamilton's bid to equal Michael Schumacher's record seven titles.
If the red machine looked superficially similar under the stage lights to the 2019 version, team principal Mattia Binotto said appearances were deceptive.
"We have been as extreme in all the concepts as we could," he told a global audience watching as the car made its appearance on stage at Reggio Emilia's opulent Romolo Valli opera house.
"The entire car, power unit, has been packaged to have a very narrow and slim body shape.