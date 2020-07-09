We've got no place for Vettel, says Red Bull adviser
Spielberg, Austria - Red Bull motorsports adviser Helmut Marko has dismissed speculation that Sebastian Vettel could return to the team next year after his exit from Ferrari.
"There is no place for Vettel with us," German Auto, Motor und Sport magazine on Thursday quoted Marko as saying.
"We have (Alex) Albon and are satisfied with him. Alex is half Thai and Red Bull is owned to 51 percent by Thais."
Vettel won four world titles with Red Bull before joining Ferrari from 2015 onwards. His contract at the Scuderia is now not being renewed and he is yet to find a new team.
Red Bull's other driver is Max Verstappen who has a contract until 2023, and there is also no opening at world champion Mercedes or at Renault where Fernando Alonso will be racing again next year in his return to the sport.
With Vettel running out of options, Marko suggested he should take a break.
"If I were Sebastian I would take a year off and look at the matter from the outside," Marko said.
"Maybe something will open up in a year's time, maybe he will have a better idea. But maybe he likes the life with the family so much that he quits for good."dpa