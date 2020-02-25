File picture: Albert Gea / Reuters.

London - Ferrari has got to the bottom of Sebastian Vettel's engine problem at the first pre-season Formula One test in Spain last week and is not worried about it, the team said on Monday. The Italian team said the engine had been stripped and checked back at its Maranello factory after the failure at the Circuit de Catalunya.

"The fault was traced to a non-structural problem with the lubrication system. It’s not a cause for concern and work to correct it is already underway," Ferrari said in a statement on its website.

There are three more days of testing at the Spanish circuit this week before the cars are sent to Australia for the March 15 Grand Prix opener in Melbourne.

Ferrari's comparatively slow pace was the cause of some concern in the first test, with team principal Mattia Binotto saying that the red cars were not as fast as their main rivals after the Italian team ended only eighth quickest of the 10 teams.