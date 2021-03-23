Williams F1 appoints new technical director from Volkswagen

LONDON - Williams has appointed Francois-Xavier Demaison as the Formula One team's new technical director, with the Frenchman joining from Volkswagen at an unspecified date.

The appointment announced on Tuesday is the first since new chief executive Jost Capito, a former Volkswagen motorsport head who worked with Demaison on the record-breaking electric ID.R racecar, joined the former championship-winning team in February.

Demaison, who was once also chief engineer of the Subaru world rally team, will have overall responsibility for the technical side including design and aerodynamics and will report to Capito.

"I have seen his technical capabilities first-hand, and his sporting successes speak for themselves," said Capito in a statement on appointing a senior figure from outside Formula One.

The role had been left vacant since the departure of Paddy Lowe in 2019.