Williams F1 team to retain W Series winner Chadwick as development driver

OXFORDSHIRE, ENGLAND - Inaugural W Series champion Jamie Chadwick will remain a development driver for Williams for the 2021 season with an increased simulator programme, the Formula One team said on Monday.

Williams said the 22-year-old, whose success in the all-female series boosted her profile in 2019, would "continue to be fully immersed within the team both trackside and certain Grands Prix and at the factory".

"I feel I am improving as a driver all the time, and my time spent in the simulator this coming season will prove to be invaluable," Chadwick said in a statement.

The Briton, who joined the Williams Driver Academy in 2019, will defend her W series title this season when the championship returns in June after being cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The single-seater series uses identical Formula Three cars and its eight races will accompany selected F1 grands prix in Europe and North America.