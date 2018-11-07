Mercedes hoping to secure F1 constructors' title on Sunday
Sebastian Vettel and team-mate Kimi Raikkonen are the only ones who can delay the seemingly inevitable.7 November 2018 | Lewis Hamilton
Sebastian Vettel and team-mate Kimi Raikkonen are the only ones who can delay the seemingly inevitable.7 November 2018 | Lewis Hamilton
Lewis is contracted to Merc for the next two seasons but could he do a final hurrah at Ferrari? He has always cherished the notion.23 October 2018 | Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton, on the verge of a fifth F1 title, said that he already realised his lifelong ambition in 2015.18 October 2018 | Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton commented after Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff made the decision to order Valtteri Bottas to allow teammate Hamilton to win30 September 2018 | Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton extends F1 championship lead to 50 points after team instructs polesitter Valtteri Bottas to move aside.30 September 2018 | Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes ends the first day of Russian Grand Prix practice with a dominant 1-2 on the timesheets while Ferrari struggles.28 September 2018 | Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton feels stronger than ever and in a better position than in 2017, but Vettel says anything can still happen.28 September 2018 | Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton reckons he can outperform a car that's slightly better because his team is "over-delivering".19 September 2018 | Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton made a clean start to clinch his seventh victory of the season while his speedy Ferrari opponents struggled with tactics.16 September 2018 | Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton delivered one of his greatest races on Sunday when he wrecked Ferrari's homecoming party.2 September 2018 | Lewis Hamilton
Sebastian Vettel and team-mate Kimi Raikkonen are the only ones who can delay the seemingly inevitable.7 November 2018 | Lewis Hamilton