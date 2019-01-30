Sebastian Vettel to feel the heat in 2019
After a year of costly mistakes, Vettel now faces up to a new team-mate, boss and a whole country breathing down his neck:30 January 2019 | Sebastian Vettel
"If we have to go back to a car that has been competitive three or four months ago, then surely it cannot be good news?"22 October 2018 | Sebastian Vettel
Sebastian Vettel may need to rely on a stroke of luck at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday to keep his title hopes alive.4 October 2018 | Sebastian Vettel
Even if it sounds like clutching at straws, Sebastian Vettel is not about to give up the F1 championship fight.1 October 2018 | Sebastian Vettel
Vettel said he would seek Schumacher's opinion not so much on how to drive successfully but rather on issues.19 September 2018 | Sebastian Vettel
Hamilton reckons he can outperform a car that's slightly better because his team is "over-delivering".19 September 2018 | Lewis Hamilton
Sebastian Vettel's frustration boiled over after seeing his hopes of a fifth F1 championship recede further in Singapore.17 September 2018 | Sebastian Vettel
Toto Wolff has come to the defence of rival Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel over the latest criticism of the German driver.7 September 2018 | Sebastian Vettel
'He drove past like I wasn’t even there on the straight - they've got a few trick things going on in the car' - Hamilton26 August 2018 | Sebastian Vettel
Eight points clear of Hamilton before the start, he ended the day 17 points adrift, with nobody to blame but himself.23 July 2018 | Sebastian Vettel
Poor start and collision with Raikkonen cost Hamilton a record sixth home GP win, despite an heroic comeback drive.8 July 2018 | Sebastian Vettel
