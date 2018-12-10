File picture: Independent Media.

Port Elizabeth - At least thirteen license examiners were expected to appear in court on Monday following a clampdown on the fraudulent issuing of roadworthy certificates and drivers licenses, the Hawks said in a statement. Hawks spokesperson, Captain Matimba Maluleke said that eight vehicle licencing officials aged between 30 and 43 were arrested in Thohoyandou and Musina respectively over the weekend for alleged corruption.

Maluleke said the suspects stationed at Thusalushaka and Shayandima vehicle testing stations issued roadworthy certificates to motorists without examining the vehicles in return of gratifications.

The suspects are expected to appear at the Thohoyandou and Musina Magistrate’s Courts Meanwhile, five learners licence examiners aged between 41 and 51 are also expected to appear at the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Monday.

The suspects were arrested last week Friday in joint operation by the Hawks’ Durban Serious Corruption Investigation, the National Traffic Anti-Corruption unit and Traffic and Transport Inspection unit.

It is alleged that five examiners from the Underberg and Howick testing stations assisted applicants to pass the test for a fee.

African News Agency (ANA)