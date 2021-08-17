1427kW Rimac Nevera breaks quarter-mile world record

With Brooks Weiselblat from Dragtimes at the wheel, the Rimac Nevera achieved a quarter-mile time of 8.582 seconds, with an exit speed of 269.5km/h, at the Famoso Raceway in California. The car was fitted with standard Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres and the air temperature was 37 degrees celsius.

This narrowly beats the Nevera’s previous quarter-mile record of 8.62 seconds, which was achieved at an unprepared air strip in Rimac’s home country of Croatia earlier this year.

However, you can expect more from this battery powered Rimac, which has four electric motors producing a collective 1427kW, as the hypercar maker says that there is still “lots” of performance to be unlocked through future over-the-air software updates.

“This was our first test on a VHT (glued) surface, so we did not know what to expect. At first we were hitting less than expected quarter-mile times (8.7 and 8.8 seconds) than we did on a normal, non-prepped surface in Europe,” said test and development driver Miroslav Zrnčević. “The track temperature was 65°C and we had to do some adjustments. Our traction control learns the surface on each run and adjusts the torques on the wheels. After some adjustments and different tire warm-up strategies we managed to get better results.