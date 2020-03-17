2020 Knysna Motor Show joins the list of Covid-19 cancellations

Knysna - The 2020 Knysna Motor Show has joined the list of events that have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak in South Africa.

The event was scheduled for May 3 and will not be postponed until a later date, organisers confirmed on Tuesday.

“It is with much regret and sadness that we herewith advise that the Knysna motor show (KMS) planned for May 3 has been cancelled. The influencing factors in arriving at this decision are the banning of gatherings of more than 100 people, as outlined by the President, and the withdrawal of sponsors from the event,” said chief organiser Peter Pretorius, on behalf of the Garden Route Motor Club.

“Through consultations, uncertainty about the future, the health risk for elderly people and the restrictions imposed in the president’s emergency announcement last night, we have also decided that unfortunately no Knysna motor show will take place at a later stage in 2020 either. In the greater scheme of things the Knysna motor show is sacrificial, and from today we are entering a period of unprecedented uncertainty in this modern world that we live in.

“We have thus had very little choice in this unfortunate decision. No doubt, where applicable, this could have an impact on visitors’ and exhibitors travel and accommodation plans and it is suggested that you immediately take action to cancel your commitments and negotiate a refund.”