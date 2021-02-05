2021 Nissan Qashqai teases sharp new look ahead of February reveal

PARIS - Nissan is preparing to pull the covers off its all-new Qashqai on February 18 and the third-generation SUV promises a sharper design and more sophisticated underpinnings. The latest teaser picture, released this week, shows off the SUV’s new boomerang-shaped headlights, while previously released prototype pics show a coupe-inspired silhouette that appears to be an evolution of today’s car. Nissan claims that this third-generation vehicle will “set a new standard for the segment with appealing design, advanced technology and dynamic driving”. The Qashqai is also set to lose some weight. According to Nissan, it’s built around the company’s new CMF-C architecture, which makes use of 50 percent more Ultra High Strength Steel. This, and the use of aluminium for body components such as the bonnet, fenders and rear doors, will add up to a weight saving of around 60kg versus the current model. The new Qashqai will also be 41 percent stiffer, Nissan claims.

As the cabin teaser image below illustrates, buyers can also look forward to a more digitised cabin, which features a more advanced version of the ProPilot semi-autonomous driver assistance system found in the current vehicle.

In keeping with the times, there are some big changes on the engine front too.

The diesel engines fall away, and European markets will get just two powertrain options, in the form of a new 1.3-litre turbopetrol engine paired with a mild hybrid system and a more advanced hybrid unit that is powered solely by an electric motor, which is charged by a petrol-powered generator.

“The key difference compared with other conventional hybrids is that the electric motor is the size of one typically found in a pure EV, giving the instant acceleration response which is so popular among EV customers,” Nissan says. “The engine-driven generator maintains the battery charge, but can also provide electricity directly to the motor for additional power.”

New suspension and steering systems are also on the cards for the redesigned Qashqai, while all-wheel drive models with 20-inch wheels will gain multi-link rear suspension.

You can watch the reveal live on Nissan Europe’s YouTube channel, at 12:00 midday (South African time) on February 18.

IOL Motoring