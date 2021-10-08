2022 Geneva Motor Show cancelled, and Covid is not the main reason

Geneva, Switzerland - Organisers of the Geneva Motor Show announced on Thursday that they were scrapping next year's event as the global shortage of semiconductors has put a severe dent on the industry. The Geneva International Motor Show, which was not held last year or in 2021 due to the pandemic, has been rescheduled to 2023.

"Many exhibitors have indicated that the uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic make it impossible for them to make a firm commitment for GIMS 2022," said Sandro Mesquita, the event's chief executive. "On top of this is the negative impact that the current shortage of semiconductors has on car manufacturers," he said. The show was supposed to take place in February 2022.