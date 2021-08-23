2023 BMW M5 could get 560kW plug-in hybrid powertrain

MUNICH - BMW is preparing an all-new 5 Series line-up for 2023, and it’s set to offer customers the ‘Power of Choice’ when it comes to powertrains. This means customers will be able to choose from internal combustion, plug-in hybrid and fully-electric variants. According to Autocar, the next-generation BMW M5 is likely to take the form of a plug-in hybrid, which could pair a twin-turbo V8 petrol motor to an electric motor for a system output in the region of 560kW. That’s a significant boost in power, from the 460kW offered by the current BMW M5 Competition, although the battery will inevitably bring a weight penalty.

An all-electric performance model could also be in the running for a later date, although BMW’s M Division says it won’t launch a fully-electric model before 2025. The seventh-generation BMW 5 Series will bow out after seven years in mid-2023 and its successor will be radically transformed, both technologically and stylistically, as part of BMW’s transition to a maker of electric cars https://t.co/waw8gyZrvY pic.twitter.com/DLidLo7xot — Autocar (@autocar) August 23, 2021 Autocar reports that the next-generation BMW 5 Series will be built on a modified version of the current CLAR architecture, which also underpins the 3 Series and 7 Series models among others. According to the British publication, the new 5 will boast a sharper front end design as well as a sportier roof line.