2024 Prado preview? Lexus GX revealed with rugged new look

Tokyo - The current Lexus GX, though not sold in South Africa, is the product twin of Toyota’s Prado, and now a brand new version has been revealed abroad. Which begs the question: is this a close preview of the next-gen Prado that’s due to be unveiled later this year? It’s more likely than not. Either way, Lexus says the new GX is currently under consideration for South Africa so we may just see it in this, more premium form too.

As expected, the new Lexus GX joins the recently introduced Lexus LX and Land Cruiser 300 on the TNGA-F platform for body-on-frame vehicles. Its chunky, upright exterior proportions have been optimised for harsh environments, Lexus says, while also giving the SUV a more rugged look than before The Japanese carmaker says the new GX was developed in the “harshest environments” around the globe, and it also debuts a new E-KDSS electronic system that’s said to improve traction on a wide variety of surfaces. The GX is equipped with a full-time four-wheel drive system complete with a Torsen locking centre diff and an electronic transfer case with low range.

For those seeking a more bush-ready package, Lexus has introduced a new Overtrail model grade featuring a locking rear differential that can vary the drive force between the rear wheels. The Overtrail also gains a unique exterior design package, all-terrain tyres, specially designed seats that aim to minimise head tossing on rough roads and upgraded cabin electronics, including Multi-Terrain Select and Monitor as well as Crawl Control. Powertrain choices differ per region and outputs are not confirmed as yet, but so far Lexus has made mention of a 2.4-litre turbopetrol hybrid powertrain as well as a 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol unit.

The interior was inspired by a forest cabin and offers seating for up to seven occupants, depending on the variant, and buyers can opt for second row seat heating as well as a two-seat ‘captain’s chair’ configuration. The cockpit joins the electronic age with a 12.3-inch (31.2cm) digital instrument cluster, 14 inch (35.5cm) central screen with wireless CarPlay as well as available Head-Up Display, but Lexus has still retained physical controls for frequently used functions like audio volume and climate control. A 10-speaker premium surround sound system is part of the deal too, and customers can upgrade to a 21-speaker Mark Levinson Surround Sound system.