22-year-old in stolen Nissan Navara fails to outrun JMPD in high-speed chase

Pretoria - A 22-year-old man was arrested by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) K9 unit after he crashed the vehicle while trying to flee from them. The Nissan Navara had been stolen during a house robbery. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said police searched the vehicle and found some of the property taken during the robbery, as well as house-breaking implements.

“On Saturday, 04 March 2023, officers received information of a… (stolen) vehicle, a white Nissan Navara taken during a house robbery in Northcliff, which was travelling on the N1 South freeway. The officers waited for the robbed vehicle at the N17 off-ramp,” Fihla said. The vehicle was spotted on the freeway, and officers attempted to stop it but the driver sped off. “A chase ensued as the officers were in hot pursuit of the vehicle. The suspects crashed the vehicle into the wooden poles on the side embankment off the roadway. They then jumped out of the vehicle and ran on foot in an attempt to flee,” said Fihla.

The officers gave chase on foot and apprehended the 22-year-old man. The Joburg Metro Police Department also recovered some electronic gadgets and clothes stolen during a house robbery. Photo: JMPD “The officers searched the vehicle and recovered property that was taken during the house robbery which included items like clothing and electronic devices,” he said. “The suspect was arrested and detained at Langlaagte SAPS. The… (stolen) vehicle was seized and booked in at the SAPS Aeroton pound.”

In a separate incident, the JMPD’s K9 unit arrested a 33-year-old man for being in possession of a stolen Toyota Hilux. The Joburg Metro Police Department recovered two stolen vehicles, a Nissan Navara and a Toyota Hilux, in separate incidents. Photo: JMPD “The officers had received information about the stolen vehicle, which was taken at a film set in Roodepoort,” said Fihla. “Whilst on patrol on the N1 South freeway, the officers spotted and stopped the stolen motor vehicle at the Maraisburg off-ramp.”