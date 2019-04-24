Sydney - You’re never too old to love Lego and an increasing number of car enthusiasts seem to be realising this, judging by the increasing prevalence of full-sized car models made from the venerable plastic building blocks. One of the best examples we’ve seen in a while is this Honda Civic Type R, which has been painstakingly put together for the upcoming 2019 Lego Masters Show, which is a building competition held in Australia.

The Type R was created by a team of nine enthusiasts led by Lego certified professional Ryan McNaught. But it’s the numbers that make this story truly impressive as it took them over 1300 hours to create the car from the ground up, using more than 320 000 Lego bricks.

As you could imagine, the build was fraught with technical challenges that the team had to overcome, as McNaught explains:

“We’ve loved the challenge of this project. The car is shaped with a considerable amount of curved lines, making it a tough but interesting build. From the working lights and indicators to intricate Lego Honda logos, the detail on the model has been a fun one for us to work on.”

Using CAD drawings as well as an actual car for reference, the team built the car from the ground up, layer by layer. Impressive as it is though, there is one design mistake in that they left out the rear quarter windows.

Apart from the steel frame beneath, the car’s outer structure is made entirely from stock standard Lego pieces that have been glued together. It even has working headlights, DRLs, fog lights, indicators, brake and reverse lights, all operated by an iPad.

Check it out for yourself in the video below:

IOL Motoring



