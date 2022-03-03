5 things you need to know about the updated Toyota Hilux Legend

By: Justin Jacobs Pretoria – There is no denying the fact that the Toyota Hilux is South Africa's favourite bakkie. It is constantly topping the sales charts month after month and with demand for the locally built model on the rise, Toyota South Africa has decided to sweeten the deal.

The motor-manufacturing giant revised the Hilux offering late last year with a few new standard features. We recently spent some time with the updated Legend model, allowing us to get acquainted with the new features that are on offer. When introduced in 2020, the Toyota Hilux Legend 4x4 Auto models received additional specification features as the flagship of the double-cab model. Now all Legend models (including Raised Body 4x2) boast the following features: Power-adjustable driver seat: This adds to the convenience factor, especially when your significant other decides to grab the keys to the bakkie. It makes adjusting the seat to your preferred setting much easier.

Leather interior: Nothing says luxury like leather trim and the updated Legend range now offers leather trim seats. It adds a visual appeal for front and rear passengers. The leather is also easy to clean which is great for those who have young ones who like getting dirty when out on those family adventures or if you use your vehicle for work. Toyota Safety Sense: This is a big one because it is a known fact that our roads are full of reckless drivers. We need all the safety that we can get and the Hilux offers a full suite of safety items which eases the stress of driving. These items include Pre-crash system, Lane Keeping Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control. Upgrade to dual-zone climate control: Adding to the convenience offered by the Hilux is the addition of dual-zone climate control. This allows the driver and passenger to set different air temperatures to suit their needs. One thing that is clear is that there is no air-conditioner like a Hilux one. Expect ice-cold air at all times even when it is touching 30 degrees outside.

Smart entry system: No need to push a button on a key-fob anymore. With smart-entry all you need to do is keep the key in your pocket and the bakkie will unlock. Push the start button and unleash the 150kW and 500Nm of torque from the 2.8GD-6. Unfortunately the incredible JBL premium 9-speaker audio system remains exclusive to 4x4 Legend models. It is also worth mentioning that due to the inclusion of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay on all models fitted with an audio system, the on-board satellite navigation previously offered on selected models has been removed in lieu of customers using smartphone apps such as Google Maps, Apple Maps and Waze. We also like the rear-roller shutter which is electronically operated and even features LED lights inside the load area. The rear tailgate is also dust proofed which is very clever as it prevents dust from entering the load area and covering your luggage with dust.