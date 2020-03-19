60 percent of all Lamborghinis sold in 2019 were Urus SUVs

Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy - More and more sports car manufacturers are turning to SUVs to bolster their profit margins and keep the bean counters appeased and this strategy is certainly paying off for companies like Porsche and Lamborghini. Just like the Cayenne has become Porsche’s biggest cash cow, the Urus ‘Super SUV’ has become the Italian supercar maker’s best selling model by a country mile. Lamborghini has just released its 2019 sales stats, which show that in its first full sales year the Urus found 4962 homes, while accounting for 60.47 percent of all Lamborghini sales. This allowed the company to increase its overall worldwide sales figure by 43 percent to total 8205 units in 2019. The marque’s best-selling sports car was the Huracan, of which 2139 were sold, while the Aventador notched up 1104 sales.

“In Fiscal Year 2019 Lamborghini continued its sustained history of growth, setting new historic highs in all key business figures,” said Lamborghini boss Stefano Domenicali.

“While celebrating these figures we must underline the extraordinariness of the situation in which we find ourselves right now, from both a human and corporate perspective, due to the worldwide spread of Coronavirus.

“In only a few days our habits and our interpersonal relationships have changed, with this scenario being reflected across the world. We need to be ready to react rapidly to these new circumstances, and in a rational and effective way,” Domenicali added.

IOL Motoring