800km on a single charge: Meet the all-new, all-electric MG Cyberster concept

BIRMINGHAM, England – Shanghai Automotive-owned MG recently released the first official photos of its Cyberster concept car, which will be making its debut at the Shanghai Auto Show later this month. The Cyberster has been developed by the team at the MG Advanced Design Centre in London and is a two-door, two-seater sports car recalling the brand’s tradition, drawing a number of styling cues from the classic MGB Roadster, while also ushering in new hi-tech features, including an interactive gaming-inspired cockpit and 5G connectivity. FASTER THAN A PORSCHE 911 While the Cyberster’s intelligent all-electric architecture is said to enable an approximate EV range of 800km, we’re particularly interested in its 0-100km/h sprint time, which MG says should be less than three seconds. The car’s body is designed to enhance aerodynamic performance, the classically shaped MG grille also serving as an air duct to ensure airflow over the car’s chassis.

DISTINCT LOOK AND FEEL

It features classic round MG headlights, coupled with a slim grille design, along with interactive “Magic Eye” headlights that open when switched on.

Other striking details of the MG Cyberster are the “laser belt” LED strip down the side of the car and the outline of the door, which follows the direction of the LED strip.

Its powerful sports car profile has a distinct two-stage shoulder line, with a flattened “kamm tail” rear, accentuated by unusual “hacker blade” alloy wheels. The tail lamps are of LED construction and are integrated flat into the rear of the car, projecting a digital image that echoes MG’s British heritage.

GAMING-INSPIRED COCKPIT

The Cyberster’s "digital fibre" interior design theme adopts a so-called driver-centric layout, with a separated cockpit for driver and passenger and a large-sized LED instrument cluster with a second central screen. The screen ahead of the driver presents all of the key vehicle information in a modern minimalist style, while the central display houses its more interactive features.

MG’s “zero-gravity” seats offer floating head restraints, while the door panels and red leather handles reflect the laser belt that runs down the car’s exterior.

Carl Gotham, director of SAIC Design Advanced London, says: “The Cyberster is a bold statement that looks strongly into MG’s future, touching on our heritage but more importantly building on our technology and advanced design. Cyberster is a hugely exciting concept for us.”

More information on the Cyberster will be revealed when the model is shown in public for the first time at the Shanghai Motor Show which takes place from April 21 to 28.

Despite a tumultuous decade or two, today, MG is one of the fastest-growing car brands in the UK, fielding a six-car range of hatchbacks SUVs. The brand is no longer officially represented in South Africa, so the chances of seeing the Cyberster on our roads, if it ever comes to life, are slim to none.

