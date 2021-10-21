A car that purifies the air: Volvo’s advanced air-cleaning system confirmed for SA
Johannesburg: Volvo customers can look forward to cleaner air inside their cars, with the company announcing that its new CleanZone technology will be available in South Africa soon, as an optional extra on the XC60, XC90, S90 and V90 CC.
Best of all, the technology not only cleans the air while you drive, but the system can also be activated remotely to clean the cabin before you set off on your journey.
Volvo says the technology is a world-first, but how does it work?
The Swedish carmaker’s Advanced Air Cleaner system makes use of a sensor that measures particulate matter with a diameter of under 2.5 micrometres (otherwise known as PM). How small is that? Consider that a human hair measures 70 micrometres in diameter.
Volvo’s air-cleaning technology then uses a synthetic fibre-based filter and an ionisation process to remove up to 9.5% of 2.5PM particulate matter from the cabin of the car. This, of course, protects your lungs from exposure to many particles that can be harmful to your health.
“With our Advanced Air Cleaner technology, you can rest assured that the air you breathe inside your Volvo is cleaner and healthier,” Volvo Cars air quality expert Anders Löfvendahl said. “We believe that clean air is good for you, both from a health and from a safety perspective, and will continue to push the envelope in this area”.
See how it works in the video below: