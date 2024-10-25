A correctly installed car child seat is often the difference between life and death

As Transport Month draws to a close, South African parents with young children have been urged to make sure that their young ones are strapped into the correct car seats for their age and size. According to research conducted by Arrive Alive, a correctly installed car seat can reduce the chances of dying in a car crash by 71% in the case of infants and 67% for toddlers. Research also shows that the likelihood of hospitalisation can be reduced by as much as 67%.

It must be remembered that a child’s smaller size also makes them more susceptible to being ejected during a car crash if they’re not properly restrained. Dis-Chem Baby City FMCG Executive Ronald Govender says the choice of child seat as well as its correct installation are both vital steps for ensuring the safety of your small children. He acknowledges that choosing the correct option can be a daunting task as car seats are not a one-size-fits-all, however parents should, at the very least, ensure that the chosen seat is approved by the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS).

It should also have adjustable features that are appropriate for the baby’s size and weight. “Options include snug and secure rear-facing infant seats, convertible seats, and forward-facing booster seats. Typically, booster seats are advised until the child attains a weight of more than 18kg and a height of 145cm or reaches approximately ten years of age,” Govender advises. Motorists are also urged to regularly verify whether their child still fits within the designated specifications of the car seat.

It is also important to adhere to manufacturer guidelines to ensure maximum safety standards and ease of installation. “Car seats are proven to reduce injuries and deaths in children but are effective only if they are installed and used properly. A car seat is not just a purchase, it’s an investment in your baby’s safety. Choose a car seat that is easy to install correctly,” Govender added. “Many modern car seats come with features like latch systems and clear indicators to ensure correct installation. It is important that the seat belt straps are free from twists or knots. Check the correct angle of the car seat's base, which can often be determined by referring to the angle indicator or using the built-in adjuster.”

Car seats for infants below the age of one year or those measuring 80cm or less in height, should be in rear-facing positioning at all times, Govender advises. Rear-facing car seats are safer for toddlers because they absorb most of the crash forces and support the head, neck, and spine. By contrast, when children are forward-facing, their heads are more likely to be thrown forward, which can cause serious injuries. If you own a vehicle with ISOFIX points, there is more flexibility to choose a car seat featuring an ISOFIX connection or one that securely utilises your car's seat belt.