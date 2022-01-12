A driving licence delivered to your door? This will soon be possible, minister says

Johannesburg - It’s no secret that many South Africans are struggling to renew their driver’s licences at the moment, and there is currently a backlog of almost 400 000 licence cards thanks to a defective printing machine. However, the Department of Transport is confident that the current problems will be resolved through a new card system that is set to be introduced.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced this at a briefing on Wednesday, along with plans to introduce online payment for not only driving licence card renewals but also vehicle licenses as well as learner and driving licence tests. “You can also pay an added fee to get your driving licence card delivered at your doorstep,” said a statement from the Road Traffic Management Corporation posted on Twitter by Mbalula. ONLINE PAYMENT COMING SOON

For the following services:



Motor vehicle licence renewal

Driving licence card renewal

Learner’s licence test

Driving licence test



You can also opt to get your driving licence card delivered at your doorstep. pic.twitter.com/F7jGnVdeEr — FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) January 12, 2022 It appears that drivers will at some point be able to complete the entire renewal process online. “The interface of live enrolment units with home affairs has been completed. This will enable immediate validation of the fingerprints and address,” Mbalula said. “We are working with HPCSA to enable Optometrist to upload eye tests on our systems.”