A Toyota Fortuner could be yours to keep

Johannesburg - The Toyota Fortuner has consistently been South Africa’s top-selling SUV, topping the sales charts since its introduction in 2016 so it really needs no introduction, except that you may be the lucky winner of one as part of the 2022 Fortuner Challenge. Each competitor gets teamed up with a “hero/celebrity” by means of a draw out of a hat on the morning of the event and the two of them spend the rest of the day trying to outwit and outcompete each other via a strict points system.

When all the challenges have been completed the points are added up and audited before the winner of the Fortuner is announced. You can click here to enter or SMS the keyword "Challenger" followed by your name, surname, telephone number and level of fitness from 1 - 10 (with 1 being not fit and 10 being very fit) to 33258. SMS’s charged at R1.50 and T's & C's apply. So while you contemplate whether you’re fit enough and up for the challenge, here's some details of the Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 4x2 that may be parked in your garage.

Under the hood it’s fitted with a four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that’s good for 110kW and 400Nm with a choice of either a six speed manual or six speed automatic transmission. It recently received a bit of a nip and tuck with a larger, blacked-out grille with a wave-like mesh pattern which is accompanied by a silver-accented "skid-plate" underrun for a tougher, more integrated look. The Bi-LED headlamps give a sleeker look, further enhanced by prominent chrome accent strips that bridge the grille and headlamp assemblies. A roof spoiler and Fortuner-emblazoned centre garnish at the rear and 17-inch alloy wheels complete the rugged curb-appeal that the Fortuner is renowned for.

You get to sit in a black interior with silver contrast stitching and high-brightness treatment that’s been applied to the accent areas of the interior, providing a premium atmosphere both visually and tactility. The instrument cluster has metallic-blue dial faces, white needle pointers and a simple, elegant font – complementing the blue interior lighting. These are augmented by an expanded, centrally-mounted Multi-Information Display. The eight-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality allows users to mirror applications off their mobile phone – for seamless connectivity. Wireless telephony is supported via Bluetooth with a USB input for additional media options.

The ride is extremely comfortable thanks to a double-wishbone suspension at the front with a four-link arrangement in the rear – all using coil springs. You also get Park Distance Control (PDC) alongside full LED lighting, cruise control, one-touch power windows, reverse camera, steering switches, air-conditioned upper glovebox, multiple 12-volt power outlets, cup/bottle holders and a tilt & telescopic adjustable steering column. There’s also the Toyota Connect telematics system which includes an in-car Wi-Fi hotspot and complimentary 15Gb data. Once linked to your profile, you can manage the vehicle via the MyToyota App.