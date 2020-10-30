Advice for Gauteng motorists trying to renew their driving licence

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG – Many Gauteng motorists needing to renew their drivers licences have found the process to be something of a mission impossible in recent months. This is because the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport (GDRT) is now forcing drivers to make an appointment online before they make their physical application at the relevant testing centre. Trouble is, motorists have found that there are simply no slots available. However, the department says it has made an attempt to streamline the process by revealing information on when new time slots will become available and also by introducing a priority process for those whose cards have already expired. Read the full statement here. For instance, slots for the renewal of driving licence cards and professional driving permit (PrDP) applications will open at 8am on Monday mornings and close at 8pm in the evening. However, given how quickly slots get taken, motorists are urged to be ready and waiting at 8am on the dot. While doing so won’t guarantee you a spot, it certainly gives you the best chance possible. New feature for those with expired licences

If your licence has already expired, you might want to apply for a slot on Thursdays, as the department is now making “priority” slots available on this day for those whose cards have already expired.

Those over 60 are exempt (on Wednesdays)

It’s also worth noting that people over the age of 60 are exempt from the online booking rule and thus they are permitted to arrive without a booking at any DLTC centre, however it appears that they can do so only on Wednesdays.

Consider another province

If all else fails and you are able to get a day off, and you have some petrol to spare, it might be worthwhile renewing your licence in a different province (and a small town is certainly your best bet) but bear in mind that you will have to travel back there to collect your card once it’s ready. However, if you are visiting someone in that town outside of Gauteng, you can get them to collect it for you if you give them a police-certified copy of your ID as well as an affidavit.

Is there a grace period?

Back in July the transport department announced licences that expired between March 26 and August 31, 2020 would be deemed valid until January 31, 2021. Sadly, that won’t help those whose cards expired after August, and who have since failed to book a slot.

New licence applications

The GRDT also announced slots for learner and driving licence testing will open on Tuesdays, and the department warns those who manage to make a booking must confirm and pay for the booking within three days, failing which the booking will be cancelled.

IOL Motoring