All-electric Porsche Macan takes on the real world in preparation for 2023 debut

Weissach, Germany - The all-electric Porsche Macan is ready to be tested on the road: after initial testing and development on the proving grounds of the Porsche Development Centre in Weissach, the highly camouflaged next-generation prototypes of the compact SUV are leaving the Porsche premises for the first time.

“Testing in a real-life environment is now getting under way – one of the most important milestones in the development process,” says Michael Steiner, a member of the executive board, research and development, at Porsche AG.

Dr Michael Steiner, a member of the executive board, research and development, of Porsche AG, with prototypes of the all-electric Macan

By the time the production version of the all-electric Macan celebrates its world premiere in 2023, it would have covered some 1.8 million test miles worldwide in varying conditions. The prototypes are also able to incorporate the experience gained from many miles of testing – driven in a virtual space.

Digital development and testing not only saves time and costs, it also enhances sustainability by preserving resources. Instead of real vehicles, the engineers use digital prototypes – computational models that accurately replicate the properties, systems and powertrains of a vehicle.

There are 20 digital prototypes for the purpose of simulation in several development categories, such as aerodynamics, energy management and acoustics.

“We regularly collate the data from the various departments and use it to build up a complete, virtual vehicle that is as detailed as possible,” explains Dr Andreas Huber, the manager for digital prototypes at Porsche. This allows previously undiscovered design conflicts to be swiftly identified and resolved.

Digital development of the all-electric Macan started four years ago

Virtual testing goes hand in hand with real world testing

New methods allow very precise simulation of aerodynamics and thermodynamics. The electric powertrain – from the battery to the motor – requires a separate cooling and temperature control concept, one that is very different from that of a conventionally powered vehicle.

Prototype all-electric Macan vehicles being prepared for testing in the real world.

Virtual prototypes can be combined with real-world scenarios at an early stage. The best example here is the development of a new display and operating concept for the all-electric Macan.

The display and operating concept can be brought to life in an early development phase, in conjunction with the digital prototype, by using what is known as a “seat box” to recreate the driver’s environment.

“Simulation allows us to assess displays, operating procedures and the changing influences during a journey from the driver’s point of view,” explains Fabian Klausmann of the Driver Experience development department. This allows all interaction between driver and vehicle to be studied down to the last detail, enabling selective optimisation even before the first physical cockpit has been built.

Development goal: to be the sportiest model in the segment

The first physical prototypes of the all-electric Macan were built based on the data obtained from the simulations. These are then regularly adapted based on the virtual refinement process.

By the same token, the findings from road testing are fed directly into digital development.

“Endurance testing on closed-off testing facilities and on public roads in real-life conditions is still indispensable to ensure that the vehicle structure, operational stability and reliability of hardware, software and all functions meet our high-quality standards,” says Steiner.

The demanding test programme for the all-electric Macan, carried out under the extremes of climatic and topographical conditions, includes tests such as the charging and conditioning of the high-voltage battery, which has to meet very rigorous standards.

“Like the Taycan, the all-electric Macan, with its 800-volt architecture, will offer typical Porsche E-Performance,” promises Steiner, citing development goals such as range suitable for everyday use, high-performance fast charging capabilities and repeatable best-in-class performance figures: “The all-electric Macan will be the sportiest model in its segment.”

Updated version of the current Macan with combustion engine

The world premiere of the all-electric Macan – the first Porsche to be built on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) – is planned for 2023.

Porsche is ensuring it remains flexible for the transition to pure electromobility.

“Demand for electric vehicles continues to rise, but the pace of change varies considerably across the world. That’s why we’re going to launch another conventionally powered evolution of the current Macan in the course of 2021,” says Steiner.

The updated combustion-engined Macan models will be offered alongside the all-electric Macan in the future to meet different customer demands. Until it is launched, however, the all-electric Macan has millions of test miles to cover – both in real life and virtually.

