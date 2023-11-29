All-new Dacia (AKA Renault) Duster revealed in Europe

The Dacia Duster has attracted a loyal following both locally, where it’s badged as a Renault, and abroad with its no-frills approach to SUV life. What we see here is the third-generation model, revealed in its home country of Romania on Wednesday, and sporting a sleeker design inspired by the Bigster Concept of 2021.

As with the third-gen Sandero (sadly not sold in SA), the new SUV is based on the Renault-Nissan Allicance’s CMF-B platform. It’s slightly longer than its predecessor and claims to offer more cabin and luggage space than before. The new platform has also allowed the Duster to embrace the electrification age with a new hybrid powertrain option that pairs a normally aspirated 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and high-voltage starter generator for a system output of 103kW. The new Duster is also the first Dacia-built product to offer Renault’s new 96kW mild hybrid powertrain that pairs a Miller cycle 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbopetrol with a 48V mild hybrid motor. An LPG-fuelled engine option will also be available in Europe.

But it’s not just the hybrid powertrains that make the new Duster more eco-friendly than before. Roughly 20% of its plastics are recycled, and it also makes use of new materials like Starkle, for many of the exterior trim panels, which is paint free and consists of 20% reused polypropylene. Still a decent off-roader by the sounds of it The Duster has always been among the most off-road capable ‘soft roaders’ on the market, and the new model aims to take that further with an enhanced 4x4 Terrain Control system which has five settings: Eco, Auto, Snow, Mud/Sand and Off-Road, which is similar to the current Duster’s 4x4 Lock mode but with automatic torque distribution that responds to grip levels and speed.