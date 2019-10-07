All-new Isuzu D-Max to be revealed on Friday









SAMUT PRAKAN, THAILAND - Isuzu’s Thai division has released a teaser video of the next-generation D-Max bakkie ahead of its official reveal, which is scheduled to take place this Friday, October 11. The teaser video below shows that the new bakkie will adopt a more striking design than the current model, with the front end sporting a significantly larger grille, while the headlights retain a triangular style similar to the current D-Max. Things are also more interesting round back, thanks to 3D-style light clusters with LED rings. The video doesn’t show much of the cabin, but from the small peek we do get it’s clear that Isuzu has gone for a more upscale design and material mix in its new bakkie. There’s no official word yet on what will power the newcomer, but Australian website CarAdvice believes that the current 3-litre turbodiesel will soldier on as it was only recently given an upgrade. The publication also reports that some new driver assistance gadgets will become available, including autonomous emergency braking.

Incidentally, the new Isuzu KB will also form the basis of the next-generation Mazda BT-50, following an agreement that was struck between the two companies following Mazda’s divorce from Ford earlier in the decade, which meant that it could no longer use the Ranger platform.

In turn, the next Ranger will lend its DNA to the second-gen Volkswagen Amarok, following an agreement between those two companies.

But will the new bakkie be built in South Africa? According to the local division, a final decision has yet to be made:

"Isuzu is committed to this market as demonstrated by its decision to take over the light commercial vehicle operations as well as the balance of shareholding in the trucks business in South Africa, making this its first fully owned subsidiary outside of Japan," Isuzu South Africa said in an official statement.

"We are currently engaging with Isuzu to build the next generation bakkie and trucks in South Africa and anticipate that we will get the final approvals for this investment later this year."