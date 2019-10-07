SAMUT PRAKAN, THAILAND - Isuzu’s Thai division has released a teaser video of the next-generation D-Max bakkie ahead of its official reveal, which is scheduled to take place this Friday, October 11.
The teaser video below shows that the new bakkie will adopt a more striking design than the current model, with the front end sporting a significantly larger grille, while the headlights retain a triangular style similar to the current D-Max. Things are also more interesting round back, thanks to 3D-style light clusters with LED rings.
The video doesn’t show much of the cabin, but from the small peek we do get it’s clear that Isuzu has gone for a more upscale design and material mix in its new bakkie.
There’s no official word yet on what will power the newcomer, but Australian website CarAdvice believes that the current 3-litre turbodiesel will soldier on as it was only recently given an upgrade.
The publication also reports that some new driver assistance gadgets will become available, including autonomous emergency braking.