All-new Mercedes S-Class shows its bolder face in official teaser

Stuttgart, Germany - Mercedes-Benz is getting ready to pull the covers off of its all-new, seventh-generation S-Class sedan and this first official teaser shows off its new face.

Although it doesn’t stray too far from the current design language, gen-seven does get a bigger and bolder grille, while also retaining traditional design elements like the bonnet emblem.

Mercedes hasn’t given an exact reveal date as yet, but in a Facebook post it said the new S-Class is planned for the second half of 2020.

That’s about as much as Mercedes is prepared to say about the new S-Class for now, but being the traditional tech innovator in the range, it goes without saying that the large saloon will debut some advanced new driver assistance gadgets. Expect to see a higher level of autonomous driving capability, perhaps limited only by the legislation in various countries.

On the engine front, the S-Class is likely to carry over the still-new 2.9-litre straight-six engine with mild hybrid technology, which was introduced with the current model’s midlife facelift, but there’s no word on whether there will be V8 versions. There will, of course, be a number of plug-in hybrid version to choose from.