All-new Nissan-based Mitsubishi Outlander exposed with bold new design

TOKYO - After experiencing something of a new model dry spell, Mitsubishi is ready to renew its line-up, with the help of its alliance partners, and first out the starting blocks is the all-new Outlander.

Mitsubishi has released a teaser pic of the new vehicle ahead of its global roll-out in early 2021, but we already have a clearer picture of how it will look thanks to spy pictures of an undisguised vehicle that found their way onto the web this week (see below).

Mitsubishi Motors design head Seiji Watanabe describes the new SUV as the frontrunner of the company’s new design strategy, but there are also some radical changes beneath the skin.

As the first new model to be developed since Mitsubishi became part of the Nissan-Renault alliance, the 2021 Outlander will share its underpinnings with the Nissan X-Trail, according to multiple media sources abroad.

Furthermore, leaked patent filings show that it will also share the new Nissan’s 2.5-litre normally aspirated petrol engine, with 140kW on tap, CarBuzz reports. The engine reportedly will be available in both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive guises.