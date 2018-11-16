CAPE TOWN - AMONG THE motorsport enthusiasts, rabid rallyists and just plain adrenalin junkies attending the World Rallycross (WRX) of South Africa on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 November will be a host of brand ambassadors from the world of motorsport (and entertainment).



Topping the list is legendary racing and rally driver Sarel 'Supervan' van der Merwe, winner of 11 South African Rally titles, two South African Modified Saloon Car titles and one South African Saloon car championship, along with local World Rallycross drivers Mark Cronje (three times South African Rally champion) and Ashley Haigh-Smith.





Local DJ and road safety activist Ready D, 94.7 FM news anchor and all-round petrolhead Jacob Moshokoa, motorsport journalist Junaid Samodien, Kfm 94.5 presenter Ryan O'Connor and rugby idol Chester Williams will be lending their talents to the event too. Heading the television commentary team will be Marius Roberts, along with 1982 South African Drivers' Champion Graham Duxbury.





Keeping you informed at the circuit will be the task of Greg Moloney, best known for his boisterous commentary at SuperGP national motorcycle racing events, and the vastly experienced local team of Francois Butler, Frank Heunis and Gary Fleming.





AERIAL ENTERTAINMENT

Between WRX races, you can watch displays of precision flying by the Silver Falcons Aerial Display Team of the South African Air Force (there's one on each day) and catch Monster Energy drivers Johan Kristoffersson and Petter Solberg together with a bevy of Monster Energy girls, giving away souvenirs at the aptly-named Rig Riot.





DRIFTING (and DIRT) DEMOS

There will also be demos by drifting champion Jason Webb, the bundu-bashers of the Total ExCellium SA Cross Country Series, Ashley Haigh-Smith's motorcycle engined Speedcar buggies and the Masterdrive 'castor car' (a hatchback with castors instead of rear wheels, making it practically un-steerable).





DINING AND WINING

Food and beverage vendors will also offer every kind of food and liquid refreshment you can dream of, according to the organisers. There's also an opportunity to shop for automotive accessories, from batteries and alloy wheels to motor spares and World Rallycross memorabilia.





Ticket prices for the weekend start at R430 for general admission and extend to R750 for grandstand seating. Hospitality packages start from R2500. For more information go to For more information go to www.fiaworldrallycross.com





World RX of SA 2018 TICKET PRICES: