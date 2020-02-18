Dorset, England - In an amazing coincidence, two Tesla cars have saved the lives of two families after an ancient tree came crashing down in front of them during Storm Dennis.
The occupants of the Model X vehicles were travelling in opposite directions on the A31 in Dorset when the 400-year-old oak fell.
Luckily, for the eight travellers, the car’s autopilot technology kicked in and carried out an emergency stop, allowing them to escape with minor injuries – although both vehicles’ bonnets were crushed.
In one of the cars was Laurence Sanderson, who was driving to Dorset with his wife Anna and their three children, Max, 12, Isabella, nine, and Rex, three, for a half-term holiday.
The financial adviser described how the vehicle’s emergency brake was activated as soon as the tree fell in front of them near the village of Sturminster Marshall.