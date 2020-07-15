Another (albeit milder) fuel price hike possible for August

Johannesburg - South African motorists could be facing yet another fuel price increase at the beginning of August, although this one looks set to be smaller than in preceding months.

According to the Automobile Association, mid-month fuel price data is currently pointing towards a petrol price increase of around 35 cents per litre next month, while diesel looks set to go up by 68 cents and illuminating paraffin by 63c.

However, on the upside, the most recent daily data has been in positive territory, meaning that if current rand and oil price trends continue to the end of the month, we could be looking at a somewhat smaller increase, or perhaps even a slight decrease, at least in the case of petrol.

“Oil's recent price advances slowed in the first half of July, putting a ceiling on potential fuel price increases as the rand traded mostly flat against the US dollar,” the Automobile Association said.

However, even if prices do go up in August, they will still be below their pre-lockdown highs.