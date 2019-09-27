Johannesburg - South African motorists have been warned to prepare for yet another increase in the price of fuel, with month-end data from the Central Energy Fund showing that increases are on the cards for both petrol and diesel.
According to the Automobile Association, the price of 95 Octane petrol is looking likely to increase by around 19 cents a litre on Wednesday, October 02, while the diesel price is set to rise by around 25 cents.
95 Unleaded currently retails at R15.39 at the coast and R16.03 inland.
Earlier in the month it had appeared as though fuel prices would decrease in October, but that all changed with the done attacks on the Abqaiq oil refinery in Saudi Arabia.
"The landed price of fuels in South Africa jumped by as much as a rand a litre in just three days after the attack, before settling back slightly,” the AA said.