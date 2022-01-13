Another record sales year for Lamborghini, thanks to the Urus SUV

Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy - Sales records are becoming a regular occurrence for Lamborghini, and for that you can thank the rise of the SUV. 2021 was another bumper year for the Italian supercar specialist whose annual sales rose to 8405 units. This was a 13% increase over 2020, which was also a record year.

Leading the charge, of course, was the Lamborghini Urus. This ‘Super SUV’ as the company calls it accounted for 59.7% of the marque’s total sales, with a volume of 5021 units. That’s almost double the volume achieved by the Huracan, which managed 2586 sales. However the latter was also a strong increase over the previous year thanks to the introduction of the hardcore Huracan STO. Finally, the Aventador accounted for 798 sales. This flagship supercar is in the process of being retired ahead of its expected replacement. Lamborghini Huracan STO This will be one of four new products that Lamborghini plans to introduce in the coming year and according to CEO Stephan Winkelmann, fans can also look forward to a hybrid range from 2023: “We are stronger than ever as we prepare to embark on a period of profound transformation and move towards an even more sustainable future,” Winkelmann said. “In 2022 we’ll be doing our utmost to consolidate the current performance and get ready for the arrival of our future hybrid range from 2023 onwards.”

Lamborghini says its entire range will boast some form of electrification by the end of 2024, while the second half of the decade will see the introduction of a fully electric model. Lamborghini’s top markets According to the annual sales statement released by Lamborghini, the USA remains the company’s top market, with 2472 sales in 2021, representing an 11% increase. China moved into second place with 935 units (up 55%), while Germany followed with 706 units and the UK with 564, representing increases of 16% and 9%.