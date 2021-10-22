Another sales record for Lamborghini - here’s how the top models rank

Sant'Agata Bolognese - 2021 has been a tough year for the car industry, with the semiconductor shortage curtailing production across the board, yet Lamborghini has managed to buck the trend by achieving an all-time sales record in the first three quarters of the year so far. The first nine months of 2021 saw Lamborghini sell 6902 cars in total, which is up 23% on the same period in 2022 and an increase of 6% on the first three quarters of 2019.

The Lamborghini Urus SUV remains the best-selling model in the line-up, with 4085 units sold around the globe, which is an increase of 25% year-on-year. Next up was the Huracán with 2136 units finding homes (up 28%) while the Aventador supercar flagship mustered 681 sales, which Lamborghini says is in line with its planned lifecycle, which is coming to an end. The Aventador’s replacement is due in 2023, and it’s set to be powered by a new hybridised V12 powertrain. The Lamborghini Urus remains the company’s best seller. The sales situation at Lamborghini mimics that at Porsche, where the SUVs have become the cash-cows, but as long as some of that extra funding is still directed towards new supercars, brand enthusiasts have little to complain about. Afterall, they did get a new Countach out of the deal. Interestingly, it was the Asia Pacific regions that showed the highest sales growth in the first three quarters, up 28%, while sales in the Americas increased by 25% and Europe/Middle East by 17%. Lamborghini did not release individual sales figures for the various countries and regions.

Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said the future sales outlook is positive, with a strong order book across the product portfolio leading to one-year lead times on most models. Hardcore special edition supercars such as the Huracán STO, Aventador Ultimae and Countach LPI 8004 are already sold out. “The Lamborghini brand is in an extremely strong position, with a comprehensive and highly desirable model range across V10, V12 and the Urus Super SUV,” Winkelmann said. “The company not only weathered the difficult climate of the last 18 months but consistently maintained its volume growth, which is testament to the strength of our product portfolio, the marque’s continuing appeal worldwide and our business strategy and dealer network.” But what does the future hold?