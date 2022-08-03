Another sales record for Lamborghini, thanks to Urus SUV

Lamborghini has set a new record with its best-ever six months to the end of June. In total, the Italian manufacturer delivered 5 090 cars – up 4.9 percent on the same period the previous year – while operating profit rose by 69.6 percent to €425 million (R7.2bn)

Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said: “We have come to the end of an exceptional first half of the year, despite ongoing uncertainty caused by the geopolitical situation. The outlook is equally positive, with orders taken already covering the whole of 2023 production.”

Deliveries were spread across the globe, with America, Asia Pacific and the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) accounting for 34, 25 and 41 per cent of global volumes respectively. The United States was Lamborghini’s number one market with 1,521 deliveries in the country, with 468 heading to Germany and 440 to the UK.

Lamborghini’s Urus SUV continued to take the most sales – accounting for 61 percent of orders – with the Huracan and Aventador supercars taking the remaining 39 percent.