Johannesburg - Given the volatility of our currency and international oil prices in the past month, April’s fuel price is not an easy prediction, but the good news is that the equation has turned positive. That’s particularly good news for those with diesel vehicles. According to the latest daily snapshot from the Central Energy Fund, diesel is looking set for a price reduction of around 60 cents a litre from early April. But due to a strong over-recovery, that figure is growing by the day and in the coming week it could rise to around 75 cents if current trends persist.

It’s less rosy on the petrol front, where we’re currently seeing an over-recovery of around one cent per litre, growing by around one cent per day, so if oil prices hold steady, a small decrease of 5 to 10 cents could be on the cards. Of course, the official fuel prices will only be announced in early April, and other factors, such as the Slate Levy - which compensates fuel companies for oil price discrepancies during the preceding month - could also come into play, either in our favour or against. And although it’s good news that the fuel price equation has turned positive, a minor petrol price cut will come as little relief for motorists, who had to absorb a R1.27 increase at the beginning of March. This pushed the price of 95 Unleaded petrol up to R22.30 at the coast, while 93 Unleaded now retails at R22.65 inland.