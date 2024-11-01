Are you a motorist being harassed by taxi patrollers? This is what you need to do

It’s hard to fathom that someone in any law-abiding country could be forced off the road for giving a lift to their neighbour, but this is where we currently find ourselves as a nation. Following a spate of recent incidents in which patrollers associated with the taxi industry have allegedly harassed and ‘fined’ motorists for having passengers in their cars, law enforcement authorities have reiterated that these actions are not in any way legal.

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster, which comprises of police, home affairs, justice, correctional services and defence, confirmed on Friday that taxi association patrollers have no legal authority to pull over, impound or fine ‘private’ vehicles for giving lifts to passengers. It said only law enforcement agencies have the authority to pull over motorists and impound vehicles or issue fines for any Road Traffic Act violations. Motorists who are victimised by these patrollers are strongly urged to report these incidents to the police and press criminal charges for these illegal acts.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said its National Commissioner, General SF Masemola, would task all Provincial Commissioners with adopting a zero tolerance approach towards these crimes. Masemola said that while taxi associations could ‘patrol’ their own taxis, they were not allowed to interfere with private motorists. “Law enforcement agencies are called upon, as per their constitutional mandate and duty obligation, to maintain the rule of law and order, and to provide a specialised response to violent situations, if required - and ACT DECISIVELY against those committing these criminal offences,” the JCPS said.

Victimized motorists are advised to press criminal charges, the JCPS said. These statements follow a series of viral videos showing motorists being forced off the road, particularly in Mpumalanga, and a well publicised case involving motorsit Themba Mahlangu. Mahlangu alleges that patrollers confiscated his Toyota Avanza in Nelspruit after he offered a lift to his neighbour after spotting her at a bus stop outside the hospital he had just visited.

Mahlangu told Newzroom Afrika there had been no monetary exchange, but patrollers who saw her getting into the car quickly seized his keys, ignoring the explanation he gave. The man said his tracking service located the car at a nearby taxi rank, but they said they could not retrieve the vehicle. He also alleges that the police refused to accompany him to the taxi rank, and in the end he had no choice but to pay the R2,500 to get his vehicle back.