Johannesburg - Do you have “mad-skills” behind the wheel? Are you physically-fit? If you answer yes to both these questions, you are already on your way to scoring an entry into this year’s Toyota Fortuner 4x4 Challenge. Set to take place over two days in October in the Eastern Cape, the Toyota Fortuner 4x4 Challenge pairs four 4x4 and fitness enthusiasts with a “Hero” each to take on a gruelling series of car-based and physically-demanding challenges.

This year’s Toyota Fortuner Challenge winner will take home a brand new Fortuner as well as thousands of rands worth of prizes from Garmin, Specialized, and Salomon.

Independent Media is looking for a worthy candidate to participate in this year’s Fortuner Challenge event. If you think you have what it takes to represent our team, you can enter clicking here to submit an entry as our challenger.

We will select one person to send to the event later this year where you will be partnered with a legendary “Hero”. This year’s heroes include Oupa Mehoje, Giniel de Villiers, Kristen MacCann, and Nkateko “Takkies” Dinwiddy. You’ll compete against three other challengers and their hero partners for the prizes.

Stay tuned for more information on the competition in the coming weeks.

Drive360



