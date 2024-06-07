As e-commerce booms, delivery drivers face elevated hijacking risk in South Africa

The rapid rise of e-commerce has revolutionised the way we shop, but it has also led to some unintended consequences in crime-ridden South Africa. According to Tracker, hijackers are increasingly targeting courier and logistics vehicles that transport and deliver goods ordered online.

While the tracking firm’s Vehicle Crime Index shows that hijackings account for 55% of all vehicle crime incidents around the country, its research also shows that business-owned vehicles are almost twice as likely to be hijacked than stolen. The company urges fleet owners to seek preventative solutions to safeguard their drivers, given the often violent nature of these crimes. ALSO READ: Don’t resist or be antagonistic: Hawks share tips on what to do during a hijacking

“It is not unusual, for instance, that cargo can be more valuable, and more desirable in criminal circles than the transportation vehicle itself, thus the escalation in opportunistic business vehicle hijackings that compromise the safety of drivers,” Tracker said. The tracking company makes a number of recommendations for protecting drivers and their cargo, including the use of geofencing features on telematics platforms to demarcate safe and unsafe zones for delivery vehicles. Through this feature alerts can be provided when vehicles enter areas that are deemed unsafe. A journey-sharing feature can also prove helpful, allowing fleet managers to monitor progress and check on their drivers if a deviation from the planned route is witnessed.

An emergency assist button is perhaps one of the most invaluable items that a driver can have on hand. The Automobile Association offers such a feature. AI dash cameras can further enhance safety, by providing in-cab views for fleet managers and by using facial recognition to prevent vehicle theft. Some insurers and tracking service providers also offer a service that sends armed guards to a driver’s exact location within minutes of a breakdown or any kind of roadside incident.