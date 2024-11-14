As rains hit large parts of South Africa, here’s how to stay safe on the roads

The long-awaited summer rains have finally hit Gauteng, and as a large portion of South Africa moves into its rainy season, it’s important for motorists to take heed of the riskier road conditions associated with wet weather. This is especially pertinent after rains that follow a dry spell as oil and residue on the road can make the surface particularly slippery. The risk of losing control is even greater for vehicles that aren’t well maintained.

There are four driving habits that will help to keep you safe on wet roads, says Vishal Premlall, National Director of the South African Tyre, Equipment, Parts Association (TEPA), an associate of the RMI. “These actions are fundamental for safer driving in wet weather, yet there are additional steps to ensure your vehicle can handle the rain.” Safety-critical components such as tyres, brakes, wipers, lights, shocks and suspension should also be inspected on a regular basis, and particularly before the wet weather arrives.

“Tyre tread depth is crucial. Adequate tread channels water away from the tyre, providing essential grip. Low tread can lead to aquaplaning, where tyres lose contact with the road surface, making steering and braking difficult,” Premall added. Furthermore, tyres with uneven wear will have a negative effect on your car’s road holding, and this often goes unnoticed by car owners. Having your wheel alignment checked regularly can help to reduce uneven wear. Keeping your tyres inflated to the correct pressure will further ensure optimal handling. Space-saver spare wheels also have an adverse effect on road holding, so driving carefully and slowly in the rain is advised if one is fitted. It should also be replaced with the proper wheel as soon as humanly possible.