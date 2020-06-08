Aston Martin considering larger SUV with seven seats - report

Gaydon, England - With vehicles like the Porsche Cayenne, Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX roaming around, it no longer comes as a surprise when a car company that traditionally built sports cars announces that there’s a new SUV on the way.

However, Aston Martin is not stopping at one entrant, by the looks of it. The British carmaker has already revealed its DBX crossover, but now there’s word that the company is considering a seven-seat high-rider, which would make it the first sports car maker in the world to launch a three-row SUV.

This is according to Autocar , citing earlier reports from Australia that such a model was under consideration as well as hints from Aston Martin’s new Executive Chairman Lance Stroll, who said that “new derivatives” of the DBX would be launched from 2021 onwards.

According to the UK publication, the DBX platform allows for both upsizing and downsizing and there have also been rumours of a smaller, and more coupe-like derivative.

Perhaps Aston Martin will even build both. After all, premium SUVs are all the rage these days.