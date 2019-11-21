LONDON - Aston Martin took a first step into the lucrative SUV market on Wednesday with an eye on winning female customers, hoping it can dig itself out of a financial black hole.
Whilst around 10% of the buyers of its signature line-up of sports cars, including the six-figure sum DB11 and Vantage models, are women, half of its customers in China are female, where the firm chose to launch its first SUV, the DBX.
"That’s something we aspire to elsewhere," Chief Executive Andy Palmer told Reuters.
"Aston is cool but if you can make it cool amongst both male and female, that makes it very, very powerful," he said.
Aston is trying hard to turn around its performance and winning new customers will be key to its success.