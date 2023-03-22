Audi A4 to become A5 under new naming strategy that sees even numbers go to EVs

Ingolstadt - Audi is about to commence with the biggest product expansion in its history, with a vast array of new internal combustion and electric models set to debut in the next few years, but customers will need to get used to a new naming strategy. Speaking at the company’s 2023 Annual Media Conference, Audi CEO Markus Duesmann confirmed that the carmaker was currently restructuring its naming convention in a move that would ultimately lead to all electric models having even numbers in their names, while all internal combustion models would get odd digits.

Duesmann also said that 2024 would see Audi launching a new platform called PPC, which will underpin the last-generation of combustion models. The CEO confirmed to Auto Bild that the current A4’s successor would wear an A5 badge, while the next-gen A6 would upgrade to A7 badging. The A4, A6 and A8 names will be used on upcoming electric vehicles.

Audi’s new PPE platform, which will be shared with Porsche, will play a key role in the company’s EV strategy, and the first vehicle to be underpinned by this architecture will be the Q6. Audi has also confirmed that it plans to launch a new entry-level electric model, which will slot beneath the current Q4 e-tron. In total Audi plans to launch 20 new models in the next two years, and more than 10 of these will be battery-powered. By 2027, Audi plans to have an electric vehicle in each of the core segments it competes in.