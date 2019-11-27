NEW YORK - Audi has unveiled the latest version of its flashy RSQ e-tron concept, but unfortunately you’ll only be able to drive it if you happen to be a character in the new animated film ‘Spies in Disguise’. Billed as the first concept car that Audi has created exclusively for an animated film, the virtual supercar is battery-powered and fully autonomous. Designed in close cooperation between Audi and Blue Sky Studios, the car also features a hologram speedometer.

It’s all very futuristic, but with an eye on what could be possible in the future of motoring, as Audi's vice president and digital boss Sven Schuwirth puts it:

"The action-packed super-spy storyline provides us with a creative medium to showcase innovation and technology, and all that is possible with the future of mobility”.

Starring Will Smith and Tom Holland, the video, called ‘Lunchbreak,’ follows super-spy Lance Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett, the characters voiced by Smith and Holland in the film, as well as the Audi RSQ e-tron.