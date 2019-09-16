Berlin - Audi has been threatened with fines if it fails to meet a deadline for retooling its diesel-powered vehicles to remove emissions-cheating software, authorities confirmed on Sunday. The carmaker is also facing additional, imminent recalls of some of its older diesel models. Audi sees itself as on schedule with the conversions and promises that it will stick to the given deadlines.

According to the Bild newspaper, the Federal Office for Motor Vehicles (KBA) threatened Audi with a fine if it can't prove before September 26 how all affected vehicles are brought into compliance.

Should Audi ignore the order, its type approval will be withdrawn.

Audi said that the end is in sight for the last 8 percent of its affected vehicles in Germany: "We will have completed the process for an additional 8200 by September and thus within the set deadline."

The KBA issued several decrees at the end of 2017 ordering Audi to remove manipulated software from its vehicles.

According to Audi, the KBA ordered the carmaker to submit the final documents related to three of the eight recalls by September 26.

The three notices from 2017 affected about 20 000 of the 151 000 vehicles in total Audi that was forced to recall.

dpa