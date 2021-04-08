Audi gives us a peek at its first compact electric vehicle, the new Q4 e-tron

INGOLSTADT, GERMANY - Audi has released the first teaser image of its upcoming Q4 e-tron compact SUV ahead of its debut next Wednesday, April 14.

The Q4 e-tron will be Audi’s first compact electric car and it follows in the footsteps of the larger e-tron and e-tron Sportback SUVs as well as the e-tron GT saloon. Unlike its aforementioned siblings, however, the Q4 e-tron will be based around Volkswagen’s MEB platform, which also underpins the VW ID.3 and ID.4.

Judging by the teaser pic, the e-tron will be offered in two body styles - namely a conventional-bodied SUV and a Sportback derivative with a coupe-inspired sweeping roofline.

We already have a good idea of how the Q4 e-tron will look thanks to the Q4 and Q4 e-tron concept cars that were unveiled in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Caption: Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback concept cars.

The two battery-powered SUVs will aim to lure buyers from the Tesla Model Y and perhaps even Ford’s Mustang Mach E.