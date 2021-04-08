Audi gives us a peek at its first compact electric vehicle, the new Q4 e-tron
INGOLSTADT, GERMANY - Audi has released the first teaser image of its upcoming Q4 e-tron compact SUV ahead of its debut next Wednesday, April 14.
The Q4 e-tron will be Audi’s first compact electric car and it follows in the footsteps of the larger e-tron and e-tron Sportback SUVs as well as the e-tron GT saloon. Unlike its aforementioned siblings, however, the Q4 e-tron will be based around Volkswagen’s MEB platform, which also underpins the VW ID.3 and ID.4.
Judging by the teaser pic, the e-tron will be offered in two body styles - namely a conventional-bodied SUV and a Sportback derivative with a coupe-inspired sweeping roofline.
We already have a good idea of how the Q4 e-tron will look thanks to the Q4 and Q4 e-tron concept cars that were unveiled in 2019 and 2020 respectively.
The two battery-powered SUVs will aim to lure buyers from the Tesla Model Y and perhaps even Ford’s Mustang Mach E.
Audi has not officially announced any of the Q4’s powertrain details, but it’s worth noting that the concept cars boasted a twin-motor all-wheel drive set-up with a system output of 225kW, allowing a 0-100km/h sprint time of 6.3 seconds. While it’s likely that the flagship version will follow that recipe, it’s also practically a given that Audi will offer a single-motor base variant.
Audi mentioned a range of up to 449km between charges, for the AWD concept car, and also stated that the rear-driven variants could offer a range of just under 500km on the WLTP cycle.
“The Audi Q4 e-tron is the first all-electric SUV of the Four Rings brand in the compact-car segment, combining pioneering design, cutting-edge display technologies and outstanding spaciousness,” Audi says.
“In this way Audi is consistently pressing ahead with its offensive for electrification.”
IOL Motoring