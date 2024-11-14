Audi to launch at least four new models in South Africa in 2025 - here’s what to expect

Following a relatively quiet 2024, where Audi released numerous special editions and a few facelifts, 2025 is looking to be a big year for the German automaker in South Africa. Audi South Africa confirmed its future product plans to local media this week, with new products due across the spectrum, from hatchbacks to sedans, SUVs and an electric surprise or two.

For starters, the Audi A3, A5 and Q5 are all set for renewal, while the first-ever Q6 e-tron is due to launch later in the year, and possibly even the A6 e-tron, which is under consideration. New Audi A3 and S3 The Audi A3 hatch and sedan have been given a facelift and you can expect the pair to make their first local appearance in February, with the S3 and RS3 performance versions following later, likely in the second quarter. The compact models receive a fresh look, complete with a flatter grille and new Matrix LED headlights with switchable signatures for the daytime running lights (DRLs).

New Audi A3 due in the first quarter. Picture: Supplied Various details have also been modified inside the new A3. Engines are expected to remain unchanged in most versions, but S3 buyers can look forward to more power, while the RS3 receives an updated chassis. Read more about the new A3 here

Audi A5 Sedan That’s not a mistype. The new Audi A5 Sedan is set to replace the A4 Sedan and A5 Sportback, although it’s actually a three-box hatchback like the latter. Yet regardless of how confusing its definition might seem, the new A5’s sleek styling will surely prove a hit with local Audi customers when it arrives in May 2025. New Audi A5 Sedan. Picture Supplied As the first Audi to be built on the new Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture, the A5 also standardises 48V ‘mild hybrid plus’ technology, said to be significantly more efficient than other MHEV systems. The cabin, meanwhile, ushers in Audi’s new MMI Panoramic display, combining two large screens behind a curved OLED panel, and a passenger screen is optionally available.

Read more about the new A5 here New Audi Q5 The third-generation Audi Q5 offers all the benefits of the aforementioned A5 in the higher-riding SUV format that the world has become so obsessed with nowadays. The third-generation Audi Q5. Picture: Supplied This includes mild hybrid powertrains and a new high-tech cabin with the all-new Android-powered MMI system, as well as high-end options like a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System with “Symphoria” technology.

Audi says the redesigned Q5 will be launched later in the year, with pricing and specifications to be released closer to launch. Audi Q6 e-tron Also set to reach local shores later in 2025 is the all-electric Audi Q6 and Q6 Sportback. Based around the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, the Q6 e-tron offers the longest driving range of any electric Audi model to date. Depending on the version, it can cover up to 646km between charges, according to claims.

Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback. Picture: Supplied The PPE platform allows for an 800-volt electrical system and sophisticated thermal management, which makes for particularly impressive charging performance. Audi SA says the sleeker A6 e-tron, available overseas in both Sportback and Avant guises, is also under consideration for the local market, but not officially confirmed as yet. But that’s not all for Audi in 2025.