INGOLSTADT, GERMANY - Audi already announced earlier this year that its TT sports car would face the axe at the end of its current generation, making way for another ‘emotive’ model featuring an electric drivetrain. And now it appears that this spiritual successor will take the form of an SUV, according to Auto Express . The UK publication reports that Audi’s bosses have settled on a proposal for the new vehicle, as well as a “working title” in the form of eTTron.

But will the styling be inspired, to some degree at least, by the TT Offroad concept car of 2014? That remains to be seen, but it would certainly make sense for the new vehicle to capitalise on the heritage of the model that it replaces.

Back in May, Audi’s Chairman of the Board of Management, Bram Schot said that the new model would be fully electric and that it would compete in the same price range as the current TT.

According to Auto Express, the eTTron will be smaller and lower than the current Audi Q3, and it will also have a completely digital interior that does away with traditional dials and switches.